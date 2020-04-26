Drop in number of active Covid-19 cases for Mackay

■ Surge in recoveries as Mackay COVID-19 patients released

TWO more Covid-19 patients within the Mackay district have recovered.

There are now only two active cases in the Mackay Hospital and Health Service.

As of Saturday there were still four active cases, but Queensland Health has released data showing two more patients have since recovered.

The region has not recorded a new coronavirus case for about two weeks with the total remaining at 15.

Queensland Health has issued a total of 1012 self quarantine notices in the Mackay district with 53 still active.

A total of 98,422 tests for Covid-19 have been undertaken across the state, with 1,364 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Queensland’s testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can be tested.

If you are unwell and you meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately. Your doctor will decide if you need to be tested for Covid-19.