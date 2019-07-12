Menu
ICY COLD: Mr McFerran has had to rely on icicle photography since the drought came.
Drought dries up photographer's natural workspace

Tessa Flemming
by
11th Jul 2019 6:06 PM | Updated: 12th Jul 2019 4:04 AM
RENOWNED Warwick weather photographer Chris McFerran has struggled to deliver his trademark winter works this year, as the drought impacts his natural workspace.

Mr McFerran is known for his breathtaking winter shots featuring icicles and seas of white ice.

But a warm winter in the middle of a significant drought have made conditions incredibly difficult for weather photography.

"July and August are usually my busiest months," Mr McFerran said.

"But I haven't been very successful because of the lack of moisture."

Mr McFerran said although Warwick was still getting some frosts, it was mostly hoarfrost, a black frost that kill plants.

"We're still getting the same temperatures but without moisture," he said.

"I haven't seen many white frosts at all."

Mr McFerran, who also sells his calendars to tourists, said soon-to-be arriving visitors would expect that icy freeze.

"Around Jumpers and Jazz, people come and they look at my page and they want it to be cold," he said.

"That's what they're here for."

In light of the disappointing temps, Mr McFerran has been left to fill out his blank spaces with snaps from further south, or icicle photos.

"A couple of weeks ago, I went up to a dairy farm near Clintonvale and shot some icicles left from overnight irrigation, but it's been very slow the past year," he said.

Dry conditions also momentarily halted Mr McFerran's storm chasing during the summer.

"It was also really slow and then over one week, I took one year's worth of photos," he said.

"Just going out night after night."

Mr McFerran hoped for a similar bit of luck soon so he could produce more of his jaw-dropping photos.

"Things are beginning to change," he said.

"It'll definitely return to winter this week onwards."

But at the same time, he wasn't holding his breath for any miracles just yet.

"It's Mother Nature we're dealing with here," he said.

