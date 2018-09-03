Menu
Login
‘Annabelle, that was for you’ - Troy Cassar-Daley
‘Annabelle, that was for you’ - Troy Cassar-Daley
News

Drought inspires new song from Cassar-Daley

Jenna Thompson
by
3rd Sep 2018 8:00 AM

As drought conditions continue across Australia, musician Troy Cassar-Daley provided some relief, even if only for a few minutes.

Inspired by the Dresses for the Drought fundraiser, Cassar-Daley penned a new song dedicated to the teenagers living in drought-affected conditions. He unveiled the song on Saturday, live on the Channel 7s Queensland Drought Appeal.

"Thanks to the Dresses for the Drought Australia girls for inspiring my on the spot song," Cassar-Daley posted on his Facebook page.

"Last night that was really special for me to be a part of.

They have distributed dresses and suits to Longreach, Blackall, Balcaldine, Winton, Charleville, Cobar, Narromine, Bourke, Thargomindah, Orange - and many more towns and cattle stations even further west. Great passion and thoughtfulness from these ladies I just love what they do!"

dresses for the drought drought drought relief fundraiser troy cassar-daley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News WHITSUNDAY Police arrested and charged a 32-year-old Southport man in the early hours of this morning following a number of alleged assaults in Airlie Beach.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 8:50 AM
    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Local Partners