Drought-stricken farmers go cruising

RELIEF: Drought-stricken Queensland farmers Glenda and Des Gray take a much needed break on board the Pacific Dawn Cruise from Brisbane to the Whitsundays. Contributed

DROUGHT stricken farmers from Northern NSW and parts of Queensland have been given a much needed break from the harsh conditions.

In celebration of P&O Cruises Australia's 85th anniversary, the company, along with the charity Rural Aid and its Buy-A-Bale campaign and the Salvation Army's rural chaplains, have selected 60 farmers and their families to enjoy a cruise.

Carnival Australia corporate communications manager David Jones said P&O Cruises wanted to do something positive in the community to mark the milestone.

"We've made available a number of cabins on board two of our boats for farmers and their families who have been doing it tough.”

"I know from talking to some of the farmers, that they're just looking forward to being on a ship surrounded by water.”

The farmers were nominated by Rural Aid and the Salvation Army rural chaplains and will be sailing on the Pacific Explorer and Pacific Dawn from Sydney and Brisbane on December 4 and December 10.