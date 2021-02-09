Drowning victim ’a ray of sunshine’

A personal trainer who drowned during a late night swim on the Gold Coast has been described by devastated friends as a "bright ray of sunshine".

Julia Boika was seen entering the water at Broadbeach on Thursday night at about 9.20pm with a friend, British national Jake Jacobs.

Her lifeless body was pulled unresponsive from the water at Kurrawa about an hour after the swim while Mr Jacobs's dead body was found a day later at Broadbeach.

Julia Boika was working in Melbourne.



Ms Boika, a 29-year-old Ukrainian national, worked as a trainer in Melbourne. It is here businesswoman Maria Markman met the personal trainer as a client of the European woman.

"She made a massive positive impact on my life," Ms Markman said in a Facebook post. "I am very grateful for that and will remember Julie forever."

"RIP our bright ray of sunshine."

Ms Markman said she wanted the heartbreak of Ms Boika's death to serve as a warning for people to not take life for granted.

"I want Julie's sudden, silly and unexpected passing to serve us all as a reminder (of) how one's life can be fragile and change in an instant," she said.

Ms Boika and Mr Jacobs were lost in the rough water amid dangerous conditions whipped up by ex-tropical Cyclone Lucas.

Beaches in the area were closed following the drowning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard



Following the incident, Queensland Surf Lifesaving authorities closed a number of beaches in the area and warned swimmers to stay out of the dangerous surf.

On Friday, Acting Inspector John Diggle told reporters a number of beaches would remain closed on Friday.

"I'm told they're very rough. There was a 1.8m swell last night … conditions for swimming would have been very unsafe," he said at the time.

The two entered the water as about 9.20pm on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

