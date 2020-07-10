Menu
Whitsunday Police allegedly uncovered 1kg of MDMA at an Airlie Beach house.
DRUG BUST: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie Beach home

Laura Thomas
10th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
A SEARCH of a car allegedly led to a drug bust in Airlie Beach yesterday with police claiming more than one kilogram of MDMA and other “drug utensils” were seized.

Police intercepted a vehicle on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale about 4.30pm yesterday.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Cannonvale, was detained before police conducted a search of the vehicle.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said during the search, police located “a number of drug items”.

Officers were also able to obtain information on the whereabouts of a 29-year-old woman who was wanted by police.

After completing the search, police attended the woman’s address in Airlie Beach.

She was allegedly found with just over one kilogram of MDMA.

Sgt Colley said police also found “a number of flick knives and other drug utensils”.

Both the 29-year-old woman and the 36-year-old man were charged with offences including trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in the commission of a crime.

Police refused bail for both the man and woman and they are scheduled to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

