Drug bust: Bowen and Collinsville properties targeted

More than $25,000 in cash was seized as part of Operation Quebec Ire.

Bowen and Collinsville properties were among those searched in a year-long police operation targeting trafficking of drugs in North Queensland.

They were among 20 properties searched on Friday as part of Operation Quebec Ire, with others in Mackay, Sarina and Ayr.

Twenty-six people have been charged with more than 100 offences, including four charged with drug trafficking.

Police allege the drug syndicate leader was based in Bowen and was responsible for trafficking drugs and directing a network throughout Queensland as well as interstate.

Three people appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court on Friday and were remanded in custody.

Another 18 will appear in court at a later date, issued with a notice to appear for numerous drug offences, police said.

When undertaking search warrants, police allege to have uncovered about 60 grams of methylamphetamine, cannabis plants and seeds as well as more than $25,000 in cash.

Police also allege to have found weapons including two firearms, knuckle dusters, a flick knife and pepper spray.

A gun was seized as part of Operation Quebec Ire

Police will also allege a drug lab was found at one of the properties they searched, as well as two hydroponic cannabis sites.

The searches were the culmination of a 12-month drug operation by Townsville-based State Crime Command Major and Organised Crime Squad.