DRUG BUST: Man allegedly caught with 18.3g cocaine in Airlie

A man was allegedly caught with 18.3g of cocaine in Airlie Beach. Picture: iStock

A man was allegedly caught with 18.3g of cocaine in Airlie Beach. Picture: iStock

A Midge Point man will face court after he was allegedly found with 18.3 of cocaine in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said the man was acting suspiciously at a bus stop at Port of Airlie on Saturday.

More stories:

Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police

Vehicles ‘fully burnt out’ in Bruce Highway blaze

TMR lawyer seeks medical records for driver in fatal crash

Police searched the 29-year-old man and allegedly found 18.3g of cocaine.

“It’s a very high amount,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.

The man was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 22.