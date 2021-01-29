Menu
A man was allegedly caught with 18.3g of cocaine in Airlie Beach. Picture: iStock
Crime

DRUG BUST: Man allegedly caught with 18.3g cocaine in Airlie

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 12:05 PM
A Midge Point man will face court after he was allegedly found with 18.3 of cocaine in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said the man was acting suspiciously at a bus stop at Port of Airlie on Saturday.

Police searched the 29-year-old man and allegedly found 18.3g of cocaine.

“It’s a very high amount,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.

The man was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 22.

