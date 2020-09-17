Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Crime

Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Sep 2020 6:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CARE packages and takeaway food have been banned from the Alice Springs coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages.

The cannabis was found during a routine inspection on the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "incoming packages at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility undergo a robust screening process".

The spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

letterspromo

The ABC reports deliveries from family and friends and takeaway will be banned from September 18.

Deliveries from supermarkets are still allowed.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 


Originally published as Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

More Stories

coronavirus crime hotel quarantine police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP bills taxpayers $13k for virtual meet, China articles

        Premium Content MP bills taxpayers $13k for virtual meet, China articles

        Politics Taxpayers lumped with bill for George Christensen’s colourful reading preferences.

        Man rips nudge bar from car, arms himself outside Magnums

        Premium Content Man rips nudge bar from car, arms himself outside Magnums

        Crime The Mackay man tried to get a police officer in a choke hold before pulling off the...

        Specialist prostate cancer nurse coming to Mackay

        Premium Content Specialist prostate cancer nurse coming to Mackay

        Health The nurse will help the 1 in 5 Mackay men expected to be diagnosed with the disease...

        Uni students with debts to pay could help Bowen farms

        Premium Content Uni students with debts to pay could help Bowen farms

        Rural Bowen mango grower welcomes the proposal but says there is more opportunity in...