Ruth spring page 10
Crime

Drug charges follow a NQ festival

Shannen McDonald
by
23rd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
Two young party goers who took a risk with the law while at a North Queensland music festival have faced court for drug related charges.

Jayde Suza Gelling, 21, from Daydream Island, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Gelling was found with an MDMA pill on May 5 in Townsville at 12.30am.

Sgt Myors said police were alerted to Gelling after an altercation broke between a group of males and a group of females.

Gelling said she was in possession of the palm tree imprinted pill while at the Groovin the Moo musical festival.

Magistrate James Morton fined Gelling $400 and ordered her to attend a drug and alcohol course.

Also facing a drug related charge was 21-year-old Isaac Nelson Donnelly from Slade Point pleaded who guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving with a MDMA in his saliva.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Donnelly was intercepted by police on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on May 6 at 1.40pm.

When asked by Magistrate James Morton how he consumed the MDMA, Donnelly told the court he took two capsules while at a music festival.

Donnelly was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months with convictions recorded.

isaac nelson donnelly james morton jayde suza gelling police prosecutor sergeant emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

