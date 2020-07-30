Drug driver claimed he hadn’t taken drugs in 7 years

COURT: A drug driver claimed to police he hadn’t taken drugs in seven years.

A GLADSTONE grandfather claimed to police he hadn't taken drugs in seven years after he tested positive for drug driving, a court was told.

John Douglas Lea pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of drug driving, possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on March 26, Lea was intercepted by police who conducted a search on the vehicle and found a quantity of tobacco and a green leafy material. Lea admitted it was marijuana and belonged to him, it was estimated to weigh 0.1g

Sgt Hoskins told the court police also located a pipe which Lea said he used to smoke marijuana.

The following day Lea was intercepted for a roadside drug test, Lea told police he hadn't used any drugs for seven years, however returned a positive reading for delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol and methylamphetamine.

Sgt Hoskins told the court Lea was intercepted again on April 18 at 3.20pm, when he told police he had consumed drugs the evening before.

He tested positive of THC and meth.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Lea was a social user of drugs and did not regularly use them.

"The only two occasion in recent memory it just so happened he was detected by police," Ms Ditchfield said.

Lea was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.