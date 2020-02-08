Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Drug driving charges keep court busy

Deborah Friend
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
DRUG driving charges kept Proserpine Magistrates Court busy, on Monday, with three cases coming before the court.

Gavin Frank Wheeler, from Jubilee Pocket, was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, at 9.32pm on November 8, 2019, and a saliva test proved positive for delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) and methylamphetamine.

“He told police he hadn’t taken any drug in the past 48 hours,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

Wheeler, 43, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, and told the court he was in the process of applying for a job as a concreting supervisor.

“I did pass the voluntary drug test two weeks ago,” he said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he took into account the fact Wheeler had applied for a job and fined him $600, and disqualified him from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

Sean John Roberts, meanwhile, was stopped on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, on November 19, 2019, at 11.35am, and a saliva test proved positive for methylamphetamine.

The 25-year-old, from Laguna Quays, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, and was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months, with a conviction recorded.

Breyton James Paul, from Mirani, was also stopped on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, on December 1, 2019, a 10.28am, and tested positive for 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA).

He pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva.

Defence solicitor Greer Stening said her client, who is 20 years old, had been celebrating the previous night and had drunk a lot of alcohol and didn’t have any recollection of taking drugs.

“He’s concerned about being able to carry out his work as an apprentice mechanic with Ace Mining, in Mackay,” she said.

“There was nothing in his driving of any concern.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he was ‘mindful’ of the effect losing his licence for a long time would have on Paul’s apprenticeship, and disqualified him from driving for one month and fined him $500, with a conviction recorded.

