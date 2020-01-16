Drug driving lands skipper in deep water

A DORY driver has found himself in deep water after he was caught driving a vessel with cannabis in his system.

Dale Walkom, 39, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrate Court on Tuesday to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court cannabis was detected in Walkom's saliva when he was drug tested by water police in the Great Barrier Marine Park on October 15, 2019.

Sgt Phillip said Whitsunday water police were conducting patrols in a lagoon where a number of commercial fishing vessels were.

Walkom, who was driving dory number four, submitted to a roadside breath test and tested positive for cannabis.

Walkom told police he had smoked five days earlier and was unaware the substance was still in his system.

Magistrate James Morton told Walkom to 'keep his head above water'.

"As a marine diesel-fitter in my former life, I know the industry has a problem with drugs," he said.

"I would tell you to give up the ganja, but I know you're not going to".

Walkom was fined $300, with conviction recorded.