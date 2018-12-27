Menu
Login
A woman who was caught drug driving has been fined $500 and lost her licence for three months.
A woman who was caught drug driving has been fined $500 and lost her licence for three months. serggn
News

Drug driving leads to lost licence

27th Dec 2018 7:30 AM

A WOMAN who was caught drug driving has been fined $500 and lost her licence for three months.

Rebekah Delrai Smith, 25, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Smith had cannabis in her saliva when she was drug tested by police on Shute Harbour Road in Airlie Beach at 11.30pm on September 1.

Representing herself in court, Smith said she had cannabis the night before and got a lift to her work that day.

However, she was picking up her partner from work when she was stopped by police.

court proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    May in review

    May in review

    News May was another hectic month on the news front throughout the Whitsundays.

    Three times the legal limit

    Three times the legal limit

    News Three times the legal limit

    April in review

    April in review

    News April was another month of big news.

    March in review

    March in review

    News March was a big month in the Whitsundays.

    Local Partners