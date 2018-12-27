Drug driving leads to lost licence

A woman who was caught drug driving has been fined $500 and lost her licence for three months.

A WOMAN who was caught drug driving has been fined $500 and lost her licence for three months.

Rebekah Delrai Smith, 25, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Smith had cannabis in her saliva when she was drug tested by police on Shute Harbour Road in Airlie Beach at 11.30pm on September 1.

Representing herself in court, Smith said she had cannabis the night before and got a lift to her work that day.

However, she was picking up her partner from work when she was stopped by police.