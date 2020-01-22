Drug-driving skipper loses licence

DRUG driving resulted in Aaron Graham Baker having both his driving licence and skipper’s licence taken away from him, in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Baker, 28, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, after being stopped while driving on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, on November 8, 2019 at 9.30pm, and returning a positive saliva test for delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis).

The court heard he told police he hadn’t taken any illicit drugs in over 24 hours.

“I didn’t smoke anything in the past 24 hours – it was the night before,” Baker, who was self-represented said.

“I am the captain of a boat that does overnight trips – it’s a 40ft catamaran. I’ve also started a business on the side doing maintenance and detailing.

“I only smoke occasionally and I only smoked one joint on the night.”

Magistrate James Morton said it was a presumptive test.

“It stays in your system longer than you think,” he said.

“There are people’s lives in your hands – it’s all about safety. I’m about to take your licences from you – it’s a risk you ran.

“You have a traffic history that is very relevant to me, with a previous driving disqualification, so I need to send a clear message. This is a decision that you made.”

Magistrate Morton convicted and fined Baker $700 and disqualified him from driving a car or boat for four months.

“This should be longer but I have taken into account your job,” he added.