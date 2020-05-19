Drug grower behind $20M Calen cannabis crop jailed

A DRUG grower behind a $20 million Calen cannabis crop, allegedly linked to his father and one sister, reaped $1000 per pound in profit from the venture.

This is the second time Anthony Howard Lindsay has been convicted for producing dangerous drugs.

He was jailed for six and a half years.

“I really regret everything I’ve done,” the 38 year old told Mackay District Court.

“I’ve hurt my family, myself and my friends and I shouldn’t have done it.

“It was a stupid thing to do.”

On May 8, 2019, police uncovered 8209 plants totalling about $20,222,500 at street value, as well as gardening tools, solar panels, irrigation and water pumps used for production at the Calen property.

Almost eight kilograms of cannabis along with cryovac material and $7080 cash were found.

Mackay police located a large-scale bush cannabis crop in mountains near Calen.

A search at a St Helen’s Beach property also uncovered electric tools, machines, gallon drums, and over 500g of cannabis.

It is alleged Lindsay grew the plants with his father Howard Lindsay, while his sister Jodie Lindsay served as a sales representative, selling to other dealers.

Prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said during that trafficking period, the family had sold 78 pounds and one ounce.

“The profits would have been close to $200,000,” Ms O’Rourke said.

“There was a clearly defined split of the profit – he received $1000 per pound.”

The 38 year old pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to nine offences including trafficking, producing and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing cash for his role in a six-month commercial wholesale drug operation.

He will be eligible for parole after 22 months.

His father and sister are yet to be sentenced in the district court.

The court heard Lindsay was previously convicted by the Supreme Court in May 2014, along with his father, with growing 1514 plants (most of which were juvenile) at a rural property.

The sentence was appealed, but the application was quashed.

And on March 17, 2014, he was sentenced for perjury.

Anthony Howard Lindsay, left, pictured with his father Howard Kerry Lindsay, was jailed for six and a half years. Picture: Peter Holt

His defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Lindsay had few assets upon release and eventually found work on mine sites to support his wife and three children.

“To quote him in conference – he ‘messed up big time’,” Mr Rutledge said.

“The mine site took him away from his family and, from his perspective, he wasn’t getting anywhere financially.

“He wanted to get a better financial situation for his family.”

Judge Paul Smith said he gave “great weight” to Lindsay’s co-operation with police, providing them with unknown details about the organisation, including code words.

He has spent 377 days in custody that was declared time already served.

