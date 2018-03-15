Menu
Drug grower returns to court for ammo charge

The Proserpine Court House
Jessica Lamb
by

A BLOOMSBURY marijuana grower busted with a massive amount of the drug walked from District Court a free man in February, only to front Proserpine Magistrates Court this week to finalise firearm matters from the same warrant.

Scott Anthony Lynch avoided being sent to prison when he faced Mackay District Court on February 19.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to producing marijuana and possessing marijuana on May 24, 2017, at Bloomsbury, when he was caught with 3.6kg of the drug in bags.

Several small plants, 3gof marijuana seeds and a Cryovac machine were also seized from the commercial operation, Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said.

Lynch, who did not have a lawyer, told Judge Paul Smith he had gone through a "messy divorce” and was experiencing financial difficulties.

He claimed to be "totally off the drugs” and said he had suffered bouts of depression.

Judge Smith said he could send Lynch to jail, but he was taking into account his early plea and marijuana's status as a Schedule 2 drug, which attracted a lesser penalty than Schedule 1 drugs such as heroin and ice.

As a result, Lynch was sentenced to nine months' prison, suspended for one year.

Appearing in Proserpine court on Monday, the grandfather pleaded guilty to his remaining charge of failure to take precautions when storing explosives.

The court heard two unfired shotgun rounds were found stored incorrectly in a cupboard on May 11.

Lynch said the .22 magnum shell was left over from a firearm he no longer owned and he "dug the other bullet up with the grandkids” years ago.

Lynch was fined $300 for the bullets and a conviction was recorded.

Whitsunday Times

