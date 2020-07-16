Menu
Crime

Drug mule busted with ice in undies, bra

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2020 7:19 AM
A YOUNG woman busted with thousands of dollars worth of ice stuffed inside her bra and underwear before a flight to Cairns has been sentenced to four years' jail.

Mikaela Anne Gates-Hull, 23, was found with two bags of the drug inside her bra and a further bag inside her underwear, held in with sticky tape strapped around her waist, when police arrested her and her ex-partner Andy Wilson at Brisbane Airport on June 9 last year.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard the weight of the ice she was carrying was just more than 135g, with a potent­ial street value well over $50,000.

Gates-Hull pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession and one count of receiving­ tainted property while being sentenced on Wednesday.

The court heard Wilson, 32, was allegedly found with just over 5g and boasted to police "it's a measly five grams … it's not like you can get me for trafficking". His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September.

The court heard Gates-Hull had already served 13 months in custody. She was given a parole release date of August 8.

