Two people have been charged after police allegedly found ice, smoking utensils and other items during a raid. Photo: John Gass
Crime

Drug raid: Two charged after ice, smoking utensils uncovered

Elyse Wurm
24th Aug 2020 6:47 PM
ICE, smoking utensils and a pen gun were allegedly among items found during at raid at Midge Point.

Two people have been charged with various offences after police searched the Marine Parade property on Friday about 12.50pm.

Police allege they found a quantity of ice, marijuana, smoking utensils and a pen gun.

A 21-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, both from Midget Point, have been charged with multiple offences including producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on September 14.

Whitsunday Times

