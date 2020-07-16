Menu
Three men have been charged after multiple drugs were allegedly found across two Conway Rd properties.
Crime

Drug raids: Three charged after ice, 1kg marijuana found

Elyse Wurm
16th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROSERPINE police have charged three men after allegedly discovering 1kg of marijuana, ice and drug utensils across two properties.

Police searched both Conway Rd properties yesterday morning.

The first search was about 7.30am with police allegedly also finding about 5g of amphetamines.

A 60-year-old Cannonvale man and 58-year-old Conway man were charged with drug possession offences.

Police then searched a second property on Conway Rd about 8.30am, allegedly finding 2.7g of ice and more drug utensils.

A 32-year-old Conway man has also been charged with drug possession offences.

All three men are set to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 3.

Whitsunday Times

