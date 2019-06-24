Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

SAD STORY: Kimberley Jane Burns will spend another five months in jail.

A BUNDABERG mother has been sentenced to five months imprisonment after she was caught supplying dangerous drugs to police.

Kimberley Jane Burns, 34, was described as "anti-authority" and disengaged with rehabilitation services in Bundaberg's District Court on Thursday.

Burns had served about 120 days in custody, but none of that time could be taken into account for her fresh charges because she was already on parole when taken into custody.

The court was told the defendant had seven pages of history, all relating to property and breach-related offences.

Burns was fitted with a monitoring device when released from custody on September 13, 2018, but just nine days later commited another offence.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern said on September 21, 2018, Burns supplied just over a gram of methyl amphetamine, valued at more than $500, to a police officer.

"She told police that she made no money from the sale and was just helping out a friend," Ms Ahern said.

Burns was released on bail but after failing to appear and committing domestic violence offences, was arrested.

Ms Ahern said the initial sentence breached by Burns came from contravening domestic violence orders.

The court heard on May 19, 2017, Burns was sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate parole after she struck her partner with her car and, once he was on the ground, she physically assaulted him.

On October 27, 2017, she was again before the court for hitting her partner with a bamboo stick causing cuts to his body.

Again while on parole she was sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in April 2018 to various terms of imprisonment for assault occasioning bodily harm.

"She used that knife and held it towards the aggrieved's neck and said, 'I should slit your throat', and then he saw blood from his neck," Ms Ahern said.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said her client's attitude to re-offending had changed.

Ms Bain said while it might have seemed disingenuous given the facts, Burns had been engaging in work parenting opportunities in jail.

"She knows she can't keep fighting against authority, she knows this is time for her to grow up, she knows this is the last chance to reclaim and reunite her family," she said.

Judge Leanne Clare spoke to the deprivations Burns endured in her own childhood but said the defendant needed to be there for her own children now.

Burns was sentenced to 18 months jail, suspended for two years after serving five months in custody.