Drug-smuggling grandma busted with pills in underwear

Susan Gail Hillier, 47, was busted attempting to smuggle a balloon of drugs into jail to her partner.

A GRANDMOTHER who attempted to smuggle drugs into jail inside her bra told police she had no choice after her partner was being bashed behind bars.

The Maroochydore District Court heard how Susan Gail Hillier, 47, stuffed 60 Subutex pills in a balloon and tried to smuggle them to her partner, known as "Stuart", into a Maryborough jail.

Hillier, a full-time carer to her three grandchildren, told police she was contacted by her partner a week prior to meet someone at Caboolture who would supply her with the drugs.

The court heard Hillier told police her partner would be bashed if she didn't bring the drugs.

Despite this, Judge Glen Cash didn't accept her excuse.

"This is a very serious offence... it undermines the safety and security of jails," he said.

"This substance has no place in jail."

Hillier was shaking and crying in the dock on Friday as her defence barrister Clemens van der Weegen told the court of her past battles.

Mr van der Weegen said Hillier gave up work in August, 2012, when her daughter couldn't care for her three children any more through "neglect and physical abuse".

"They are in a safe and stable place now," he said.

The plasterer-by-trade was also caught in possession of an ice pipe, which Mr van der Weegen said she would never try again.

"She was invited to try ice to make her feel better," he said.

"A salient lesson has been learned."

Judge Cash highlighted how Hillier's future decisions impacted all three grandchildren, especially her 10-year-old grandson with a severe intellectual disability.

"You would want to keep his interests in the forefront of your mind in the future," he said.

Hillier told the court "Stuart" was also out of jail and living with her, despite a current warrant issued for his arrest.

"Reconsider association with the man if he is using drugs," Judge Cash said.

Judge Cash took into account Hillier was the sole carer for the children, saying it would cause "hardship" on the family if she was jailed.

Hillier was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.