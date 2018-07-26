Drug stash found in search

BANNED: A Proserpine man was found with three banned butterfly knives in his home after a search warrant also revealed cannabis and LSD tabs.

BANNED: A Proserpine man was found with three banned butterfly knives in his home after a search warrant also revealed cannabis and LSD tabs. DigitumDei/thinkstock

A PROSERPINE disability pensioner who spent five months in hospital after losing the use of his legs earlier in life told Proserpine Magistrates Court he had been self-medicating with marijuana for "some time”.

Paul Lawrence Raiteri pleaded guilty to six charges on Monday after a search of his Marathon St home on June 29 revealed 2.6g of marijuana, two tabs of acid, three banned butterfly knifes, an incorrectly stored shotgun bullet and drug utensils.

The 50-year-old said the drugs were for personal use as he suffered from partial paralysis in one leg.

"I honestly didn't realise the shotgun bullet was there ... I didn't know the butterfly knives were banned. I admit I am not ignorant or illiterate and could have looked it up. The LSD was a stupid thing I didn't get to do.”

Raiteri was fined $1500, with convictions recorded.