Menu
Login
BANNED: A Proserpine man was found with three banned butterfly knives in his home after a search warrant also revealed cannabis and LSD tabs.
BANNED: A Proserpine man was found with three banned butterfly knives in his home after a search warrant also revealed cannabis and LSD tabs. DigitumDei/thinkstock
News

Drug stash found in search

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jul 2018 9:30 AM

A PROSERPINE disability pensioner who spent five months in hospital after losing the use of his legs earlier in life told Proserpine Magistrates Court he had been self-medicating with marijuana for "some time”.

Paul Lawrence Raiteri pleaded guilty to six charges on Monday after a search of his Marathon St home on June 29 revealed 2.6g of marijuana, two tabs of acid, three banned butterfly knifes, an incorrectly stored shotgun bullet and drug utensils.

The 50-year-old said the drugs were for personal use as he suffered from partial paralysis in one leg.

"I honestly didn't realise the shotgun bullet was there ... I didn't know the butterfly knives were banned. I admit I am not ignorant or illiterate and could have looked it up. The LSD was a stupid thing I didn't get to do.”

Raiteri was fined $1500, with convictions recorded.

acid cannabis disability pension lsd tabs paul lawrence raiteri proserpine proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Court no show fined

    Court no show fined

    News A 20-YEAR-OLD Victorian man who aggressively threatened and abused the public in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct earlier on July 4 did not front court

    • 26th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
    Hayman Island set to open first half of 2019

    Hayman Island set to open first half of 2019

    News IHG announces new management deal of Hayman Island

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:56 AM
    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    News Whitsunday man, 61, walks away on immediate parole

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    Reef festival a week away

    Reef festival a week away

    News Plenty to do for all the family

    Local Partners