Drug tests now targeting boaties on the water

Water Police Whitsunday's Senior Constable Christian Dunn with the machine that now enables the water police to conduct drug tests on boaties. Monique Preston

BOATIES who think they can cruise out on the water with drugs in their system should think twice, with local water police now equipped to drug test without going ashore.

Water Police Whitsunday's police boat is now equipped with a machine to conduct drug tests, meaning police can now process any offenders on the water, rather than having to take them back to a police station on land.

Police are able to test boaties with initial indicator drug tests - the same tests that car drivers are tested with.

Water Police Whitsunday Senior Constable Christian Dunn said if any boaties tested positive with the initial tests, they were then taken aboard the police boat for official testing using the machine.

On an average week-long trip to the reef, Sen Constable Dunn said he estimated police would conduct up to 15 initial tests.

While the initial tests are accurate, they are not able to be used as evidence in court.

That's where the new machine comes in, as the results are admissible in court.

Sen Constable Dunn said having the machine onboard now meant that officers on the police boat could do everything officers in a station could do, right down to issuing court appearance notices.

The drug testing adds to the drink driving testing water police already conduct with boaties.

"It's an additional tool,” Sen Constable Dunn said.

"It's a fantastic addition to what we already have.”

When out on patrol, water police also regularly conduct compliance tests on boats, including checking all safety equipment is up to standard.

Whitsundays residents were able to check out the police boat at the Mini Safety On Water Expo at Coral Sea Marina Resort on Saturday.

The expo, which was an event for the Coral Sea Academy, saw the water police, Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue, Maritime Safety Queensland and Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle hand out information about safety on and in the water.

As well as the police boat, attendees were also able to check out the two VMR boats firsthand.