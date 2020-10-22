Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
News

Drug trafficker charged with raping child, 7

Jessica Cook
22nd Oct 2020 7:44 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man, who is accused of raping his step daughter, will have his case heard without a jury.

Judge David Reid said the man was facing nine charges of a sexual nature against his step daughter who is now 13-years-old.

Some of the alleged offences date back to when she was seven but the child did not go to police until May last year.

The trial was scheduled to be heard in the current sitting of Hervey Bay District Court but will mostly likely be held at the next sitting due to a previous trial running longer than expected.

Judge Reid said he had approved the application to have the trial heard without a jury as the defence had fair reason to believe they may be prejudice on the defendant if they heard he had spent time in jail.

"I accept there is an unnecessary risk of prejudice happening if the matter was heard in front of a jury," he said.

'I say unnecessary because in my view the risk can almost entirely eliminated by making a no jury order."

He said that the defence would provide evidence that would outline the man had been spent time in custody.

His time spent in jail was for a range of charges including drug trafficking.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime drug trafficking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why MP’s coke-dealing daughter had charges wiped

        Premium Content Why MP’s coke-dealing daughter had charges wiped

        Politics The daughter of a prominent politician was busted selling bags of cocaine to an undercover cop in her polka-dot dressing gown.

        Well-known Airlie Beach venue outlines plans to expand

        Premium Content Well-known Airlie Beach venue outlines plans to expand

        Business A development application for a new outlet is in the pipeline set to service...

        Bowen teen hits girlfriend’s brother with car, flees scene

        Premium Content Bowen teen hits girlfriend’s brother with car, flees scene

        Crime An ongoing dispute reached boiling point but the teen says he didn’t mean to strike...

        Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

        Premium Content Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

        Crime The Gregory River woman admitted she had a drug problem after she crashed through a...