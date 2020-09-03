Drug trafficker wants delay to attend father’s funeral

A drug trafficker has pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to nine charges.

A HANDICAPPED drug trafficker facing the very real risk of going to jail asked to have the date of his case pushed back so he could attend his father's funeral.

Robert Henry Milner pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to nine charges but his lawyer requested the case be finalised after Friday.

The court heard Milner's father died barely a week ago and the funeral was tomorrow.

"He had a close relationship with his father," his lawyer said.

Milner, who uses a walking aid, pleaded guilty to trafficking between April 1 and June 26 last year in Mackay.

The court heard he was found in possession of an aggravated amount of marijuana (exceeding 500 grams), money, cryovac bags and a mobile phone.

He also pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

His lawyer said Milner was not a flight risk and was in regular contact.

"He is at risk of doing a term of imprisonment," the court heard.

The Crown opposed the adjournment. Crown prosecutor Steph Gallagher said the indictment against Milner was presented in May and in July matters were listed for sentence.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux agreed to the delay but only until early next week.

The case will be finalised on Monday afternoon at 2pm with Judge Devereaux appearing via video link. Milner will appear in Mackay District Court.