Drug use leads to Bowen man's crime

A COURT has heard a Bowen man's problems with the law stemmed from his drug use.

Robert Luke Marshall, 39, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing an explosive without authority, failure to appear in court, possession of stolen property and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

The court heard Marshall found a shotgun shell on "the side of the road” in Bowen.

He still had it in his possession when police located him at an address in Bowen, after a search warrant was executed following his failure to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the other offences occurred in Southport and Surfers Paradise.

She said attention was first drawn to Marshall when he blocked the entrance to a Surfers Paradise convenience store with a stolen bike he had purchased on Gumtree in a "situation that was too good to be true”.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Marshall's most serious offence was his failure to appear as he had an "appalling history” in this regard, mainly due to his drug use.

"I can't get away from the fact that a period of imprisonment is opened today,” she said.

"His problems stem from drug use, which is very evident in his history. When using drugs he becomes paranoid and he doesn't keep track of dates, which can get him into debacles.”

Magistrate James Morton sentenced Marshall to three months' jail for his failure to appear and a further month for possessing drug utensils.

He was also fined $150 for possessing the shotgun shell and convicted but not further punished for possessing the stolen bike.