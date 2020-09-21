‘Druggie’ warned about fatal reality of carrying knives

A Mackay man has been told the harsh reality that can come hand-in-hand with carrying a knife.

A Mackay man has been told the harsh reality that can come hand-in-hand with carrying a knife.

A SELF confessed “druggie” busted with cocaine, ice, ecstasy and a spring knife has been told the harsh truth about the dangers of carrying weapons.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said “we see almost weekly someone in a group of people somewhere has suffered fatal stab wounds”.

“Carrying knives does cost lives,” Mr Aberdeen told Ryelle Thomas Francis Parsons.

A Mackay man was busted with cocaine, ice, ecstasy and knives.

More court news:

Crazed revenge: Why a Mackay dad tried to murder two people

Shit happens: Man’s blase response to killing two animals

Glamour launders cash for ice kingpin boyfriend

Father jailed for fatal explosion that decapitated son

Police stopped him on May 9 last year on Milton St and checks revealed he was wanted on a warrant.

Officers also found Parson with 1.8 grams of methylamphetamines, 0.649 grams of cocaine, two ecstasy pills and eight diazepam pills along with a used drug pipe and a knife in his pocket.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said Parsons told police he “was a druggie”.

Then on February 11 this year, when police searched an address in East Mackay, Parsons was again found possessing a spring-loaded knife and more ecstasy.

He pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to 11 charges including possessing a weapon, possessing a knife, possessing drugs and drug utensils.

Thomas Francis Parsons pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to 11 charges.

More court news:

Fraudster swindled quadruple amputee for more than $100,000

Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

He put a knee to her throat: Dad’s ‘cruel’ DV attack

Young mum jailed for savage attack on paramedic

“I have no doubt … you have a number of difficulties,” Mr Aberdeen said.

“And it looks to me like you’re going to be dealing with these for quite some time.”

Mr Aberdeen said Parsons really had no criminal history apart from one fail to appear and his “intense” drug use had taken place over a limited time frame.

The court heard Parsons had been misdiagnosed and medicated incorrectly which had impacted his mental health and subsequent offending.

Mr Aberdeen told Parsons he could understand why, in his state of mind, he would have felt anxious and the need to carry a knife for protection

“The reality is people who carry knives may well be put in a position where they may will have to use them,” Mr Aberdeen said.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Parsons’s lawyer pushed for drug diversion, to which Mr Aberdeen agreed and he added Parsons would only “lose” if he continued with his drug use.

Parsons was placed on nine months probation and a four-month good behaviour bond under which he will have to attend drug counselling.

He was also fined $650. Convictions were not recorded