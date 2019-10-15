Drugs allegedly discovered in child’s pencil case

DRUGS have allegedly been found in a child's pencil case during a raid on a Gold Coast home.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch raided a house on Ormeau Hills' Mullins Street at 5.30pm on Sunday night as part of a six-month investigation into drug crime in the city's north.

Tasers, hundreds of pills and a significant quantity of illegal drugs were allegedly discovered at the house.

Police allegedly discovered some of the drugs in a child’s pencil case.

Police allege they found 225 MDMA tablets, 160 grams of MDMA powder, 91 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of methylamphetamine, 25 grams of ketamine, 12 vials of testosterone, 6 litres of GHB, 100ml of cannabis oil and three tasers.

Officers also allegedly uncovered 1.2 kilograms of white powder and 288 grams of a brown putty substance suspected of being dangerous drugs.

Some of what police allegedly discovered in the house.

A 36-year-old Ormeau Hills man was arrested at the scene and charged with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing weapons, possessing restricted drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, possessing relevant substances, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils.

He will appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on November 14.