Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine.
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine. Bill North
Crime

Large amount of drugs 'found on backseat of car'

Monique Preston
by
14th Nov 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 4kg of marijuana was allegedly found in a shopping bag in a car pulled over by police in Proserpine last week.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said police found the drugs when they searched a car after intercepting it on the Bruce Highway at 6pm on November 8.

The bag of dried marijuana was on the back seat, Sgt Flynn said.

A 52-year-old Townsville man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 9.

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Climate change damaging health

    Climate change damaging health
    • 14th Nov 2019 12:57 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed airport upgrade a 'priority' for Flying Doctors

        premium_icon Proposed airport upgrade a 'priority' for Flying Doctors

        News The project has been classed as a 'priority' by the Royal Flying Doctor Service as it will provide reliable medical evacuation.

        'Pungent' smell tips off postal worker to drug parcel

        premium_icon 'Pungent' smell tips off postal worker to drug parcel

        Crime Man caught posting marijuana to daughters interstate.

        Senator slams North Qld MP’s insurance ‘stunts’

        premium_icon Senator slams North Qld MP’s insurance ‘stunts’

        Politics ‘Insurance premiums continue to rise and North Queenslanders continue to find...

        Second chance for domestic violence offender

        premium_icon Second chance for domestic violence offender

        Crime A mother was too scared to call the police after man enters home.