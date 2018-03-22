Drugs and repeat unlicensed driving

IT TOOK Nadine Donna O'Sullivan being arrested for failing to appear in court to finally answer to 12charges in Proserpine on Monday, pleading guilty on all counts.

The 26-year-old Proserpine woman has never held a licence but that didn't stop her getting caught behind the wheel on three occasions since October.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court the mother of one was caught by police "learning to drive” on October 28 at 9.10pm in Stuart Dr, Cannonvale.

She was driving an unregistered, uninsured car with no front number plate and a plate from a trailer attached to the rear.

Further checks revealed the car had been auto cancelled in 2014, however O'Sullivan claimed the car did not belong to her.

On November 2, O'Sullivan was caught lying to police about driving another unregistered, uninsured car that went too fast into a corner on Dingo Beach Rd in Gregory River, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

When police arrived, called by a witness who stopped to help, O'Sullivan and her injured male passenger were taken to Proserpine Hospital, where it was revealed she had marijuana and methylamphetamine in her system.

"She told the police another man she did not know and had met the previous night was driving and ran off after the accident,” Constable Beard said.

"A witness confirmed there were only two people in the car and it was the female who was driving.”

On December 4, O'Sullivan failed to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court for her charges and was stopped due to the activated warrant on February 28, driving with a pipe she claimed she used to smoke methylamphetamine stashed in her bra.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said O'Sullivan's last full-time job was four and a half years ago, before the birth of her son who lives with her ex-partner.

"She has been self-medicating since her ex-partner took her son,” MsVarley said.

"She has acknowledged she needs help with her mental health and has arranged to talk to her doctor.”

Magistrate Simon Young expressed frustration at the Gregory River rollover.

"That particular section of road has been the subject of fatalities before, why are people not learning?” he said.

"You have never held a licence and have been previously pulled up for driving.

"It is only by the grace of God you haven't killed someone, including yourself.

"Ms O'Sullivan needs to consider how important her relationship with her son is to her, as continuing this behaviour will see her in jail sooner rather than later.

"Your drug use is a danger to the community and yourself.”

O'Sullivan was sentenced to 18 months' probation with a drug testing condition and disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for a total of 15months.

Her convictions were recorded.