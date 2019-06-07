Drugs put dad in prison

A FATHER on a suspended sentence found with drugs and a knife under the driver's seat of his car has been sentenced to prison.

Scott Harold Elder, 33, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 3 to possessing a used pipe and drug utensils, a weapon used in committing a crime, dangerous drugs and a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court Elder was found when police stopped to investigate a vehicle blocking Herring Lane, Cannonvale, on March 15 at 4.20pm.

Sgt Merchant said Elder and his vehicle were searched after police observed a man, later discovered to be Elder, appear from a nearby alley before turning and walking away.

The court heard police found 3.8g of marijuana in Elder's pocket, electric scales and clip-seal bags, a glass pipe with burn marks on it and a knife.

Defence solicitor Peta Vernon told the court Elder had struggled with drugs in the past and he had the items in his car because he was moving at the time.

"He was in the process of moving his belongings, from his place in Toowoomba to a storage unit in Proserpine, with his wife and children,” she said.

"The reason he gave for the knife under his car seat was because he was moving.”

Already in prison after re-offending on a 15-month suspended sentence, Magistrate James Morton told the court Elder would receive a cumulative sentence on top of what he was already serving.

The court heard Elder's involvement with the law was becoming serious because of his involvement with drugs.

"He had a chance to prove himself to the community, which he has not done,” MrMorton said.

"You've got three children, employment to go to and you're sitting in custody because you've got a problem with drugs.

"Things are going to keep getting tougher and tougher for you.”

Elder was sentenced to two months imprisonment for possession of drugs, one month for possession of drug utensils and one month for possession of the glass pipe.

The sentences will be served concurrently but added to the 15 months already being served.

For possession of the knife, Elder was fined $400, and all items were seized.