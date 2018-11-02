Menu
RAID: Drugs allegedly found at Cannonvale house.
Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

Claudia Alp
2nd Nov 2018 12:26 PM

DRUGS, valued at nearly $10,000, were seized from a Cannonvale residence on Wednesday in a joint operation between Australian Border Force and Mackay Tactical Crime Squad.

Officers allegedly found cannabis and a hallucinogenic drug at the address.

A man was taken into custody at the residence where he had allegedly been involved in receiving a number of packages sent to the address.

Police allege the man had attempted to import the drugs, which were intercepted by Australian Border Force.

A 27-year-old Cannonvale man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug exceeding second schedule quantity and possession of property for the commission of a crime.

He was also charged with two counts each of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensils.

The man is expected to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 3.

A 26-year-old Cannonvale woman was drug diverted for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of property for the commission of a crime and possession of drug utensils

Mackay District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant John Kerslake said the amount seized was significant for the region and would have a strong disruptive effect on the illegal drug supply.

"Our officers worked collaboratively with partner agencies to achieve this excellent result, and to target the threat posed to the community. We will continue to work together in gathering intelligence on these types of offences to disrupt them in the region,” Sgt Kerslake said.

