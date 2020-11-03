Menu
Whitsunday Police found three clip seal bags containing what they believed was a “dangerous drug” during a search of a Whitsunday apartment. Picture: File
Crime

Drugs, stolen keys found in search of Cannonvale apartment

Laura Thomas
3rd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
FOUR people were arrested after police searched a Cannonvale apartment and found drugs and stolen goods.

Whitsunday police on Monday searched a unit at Whitsunday Paradise Apartments.

Two women and three men were in the unit at the time of the search where police allegedly found various items of drug paraphernalia.

Police allegedly found three clip seal bags containing what Whitsunday police Sergeant Gary Hiles said was “small amounts of a crystal substance believed to be a dangerous drug”.

Officers allegedly also found a credit card and a set of car keys they suspected were stolen.

A 37-year-old Cannonvale woman was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with drug, possession of suspected stolen property and Bail Act offences.

A 61-year-old man was arrested and released on a notice to appear for unrelated offences.

A 33-year-old Cannonvale man was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with Bail Act and drug offences.

A 35-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession of property suspected of being stolen and drug offences.

