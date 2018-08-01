Drunk deed fined

"I'M not that kind of guy generally at all,” Joss Mark Sturgeon apologised for his behaviour which landed him in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Hayman Island labourer pleaded guilty to three charges after he had to be forcibly removed by security from a Mackay nightclub earlier this year when he drunkenly tried to pour himself drinks from behind the bar.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said the 27-year-old was observed to be aggressive and yelling at security as they removed him from the venue.

Sturgeon said his drinking got out of hand and it was the first and only time he planned to go to Mackay.

Magistrate Simon Young fined Sturgeon $750 for all charges.

No convictions were recorded.