Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Drunk deed fined

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Aug 2018 4:00 PM

"I'M not that kind of guy generally at all,” Joss Mark Sturgeon apologised for his behaviour which landed him in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Hayman Island labourer pleaded guilty to three charges after he had to be forcibly removed by security from a Mackay nightclub earlier this year when he drunkenly tried to pour himself drinks from behind the bar.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said the 27-year-old was observed to be aggressive and yelling at security as they removed him from the venue.

Sturgeon said his drinking got out of hand and it was the first and only time he planned to go to Mackay.

Magistrate Simon Young fined Sturgeon $750 for all charges.

No convictions were recorded.

court mackay proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    $12k cash seized in local drug raids

    $12k cash seized in local drug raids

    News AFTER taking $78,000 worth of marijuana off local streets last week, police have continued their war on drugs with more raids executed this week.

    • 1st Aug 2018 4:57 PM
    Willow's swimming free: plus nearly 600kg litter cleaned up

    Willow's swimming free: plus nearly 600kg litter cleaned up

    News Plus nearly 600kg litter cleaned up

    • 1st Aug 2018 4:49 PM
    Visibility turns to advocacy for Cannonvale student

    Visibility turns to advocacy for Cannonvale student

    News CANNONVALE student Isabelle Kratz can dance, act and model

    • 1st Aug 2018 4:11 PM
    Abusive ex-partner learns law hard way

    Abusive ex-partner learns law hard way

    News The man appeared on Monday in police custody

    • 1st Aug 2018 4:07 PM

    Local Partners