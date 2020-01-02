‘Drunk driver’ caught with eight people – including five kids

Four children, one infant, a drunk driver, three adults and a small dog all crammed into a tiny car – and not one of them was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Four children, one infant, a drunk driver, three adults and a small dog all crammed into a tiny car – and not one of them was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

A drunk man has been caught driving eight people - including four unrestrained children and an infant - who were crammed into a tiny car during a New Year's Day road bust, police say.

The Windsor Gardens man was driving a small Peugeot hatchback on Cavendish Ave, Renown Park, when he was stopped by a suspicious patrol about 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers were shocked to find nine people - and a dog - squeezed into car. No one was wearing a seatbelt.

The 36-year-old driver had two passengers in the rear foot well - a 20-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.

He also had a 29-year-old woman and five children - aged 15, eight, six, two and a 12-month-old baby - in the car.

Police say the man was breath-tested and returned a positive reading for alcohol, which then triggered some of the passengers to cause a disturbance.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour and hindering police, and the teenage girl was also arrested for hindering police duties.

The driver was taken to the Holden Hill Police Station and allegedly blew 0.140, nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The driver lost his licence on the spot for six months and the Peugeot was defected and impounded for 28 days.

He was reported for drink driving, failing to wear a seatbelt and failing to make passengers wear seatbelts.

He will be summonsed to appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date.

The 32-year-old woman, of Windsor Gardens, was also bailed to appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates at a later date.

The teenage girl was issued with a youth caution and released.

The three other adult passengers were slapped with an expiation notice for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Just hours before the incident, SA Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval encouraged drivers to reassess their road behaviour in 2020.

"What we ask is people to drive, drive sensibly, drive to the conditions and drive with respect to other road users and be considerate to other road users," he said.

"(I'm hoping for) much less road deaths, much less lives lost (this year).

In 2019, 113 people were killed on SA roads.