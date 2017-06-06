Drunk driver causes mayhem on Bowen roads

A female motorist recorded a reading of 0.246 after causing mayhem in Bowen.

IT WAS a miracle no-one was hurt.

A female driver in Bowen caught the attention of the public yesterday afternoon after "allegedly" hitting a gutter multiple times, forcing other vehicles to take evasive action and driving over a traffic island into oncoming traffic.

Police were called to a bottle shop where the motorist was reported to have stopped, but she had left before they arrived.

CCTV footage allowed police to identify the woman and locate her before taking her to Bowen Police Station.

She returned a reading of 0.246 - almost five times the legal limit.

The woman will face Bowen Magistrates Court on July 4 and has had her licence suspended immediately and vehicle impounded for 90 days.