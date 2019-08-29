Menu
Andrew Maskell pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol.
Crime

DRUNK DRIVER: 'He shouldn't have even been walking'

Shannen McDonald
by
29th Aug 2019 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
A man has been told by a magistrate, 'he shouldn't have even been walking' when he drove his friend to hospital while he was more than four times the legal limit of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to the Proserpine Hospital when on-lookers witnessed Andrew Maskell of Collinsville, drive an injured friend to the emergency department on August 10.

Maskell blew 0.223 during a breath test at the Whitsunday Police Station where he told police he'd been drinking rum and coke since 7.30pm the day before.

The 35-year-old told Proserpine Magistrates Court when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, he should have called an ambulance instead of driving.

Magistrate James Morton agreed, telling the court Maskell's intoxicated state alarmed those who witnessed him drive.

"This was a very high reading - you shouldn't have even been near the wheel of a car," Mr Morton said.

Maskell was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 15 months

