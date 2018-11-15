Menu
Login
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Drunk flyer's horror rant. Picture: Tarun Shukla/Twitter
Offbeat

Drunk lawyer's horror mid-air rant

by Ally Foster
15th Nov 2018 5:41 AM

A WOMAN was arrested after going on a racist, expletive filled rant during a flight to London after crew refused to serve her more wine.

The 50-year-old woman, believed to be Irish, reportedly launched a drunken tirade against the Air India crew, with clips of her "shameful" rant shared across social media.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f***ing people ... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she can be heard shouting at a crew member.

She then asks if they "treat all business class passengers like this?" before saying she would have been served if she was a "rich Indian f***ing money grabbing b**tard".

The video shows her even getting phsyical with some of the flight attendants, with one of the staff members showing a bruise the woman allegedly left on her.

Many people praised the calm way the staff reacted to the horror situation.

Metropolitan police said the woman was arrested when the flight landed "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, common assault and drunk and disorderly".

drunk flyer editors picks rant wine

Top Stories

    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    Tensions rise over public school funding plans

    News Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan has struck out at the Liberal National Party over state school funding.

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    News Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Water Sports 'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    We pause to remember

    We pause to remember

    News A crowd of about 300 attended Cannonvale's Remembrance Day service.

    Local Partners