Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
News

Drunk man crashes motorcycle on Australia Day, cops fine

Staff writer
6th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRASHING a motorcycle while drunk on Australia Day has landed a Cannonvale man with a fine.

On Monday, Proserpine Magistrates Court was told how Aaron Karl Geissmann, 32, drove his motorcycle on his parents-in-law’s property after drinking beers and spirits.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to an accident on a property in Cannon Valley, at about 5.45pm, on January 26.

“They saw an ambulance with the defendant inside and they saw a motorcycle. The defendant told police he was the rider,” Sgt Myors said.

“He said he’d drunk six Toohey’s Extra Dry and 12 Wild Turkey cans. The reading was .114. He had injuries so he was taken to hospital.”

Geissmann, a diesel fitter, said he’d been doing a U-turn on the motorcycle and pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

“I was driving along the fence line and I did a U-turn and lost control,” Geissmann, who was self-represented, said.

“I paid a price – I had six weeks off work – I used all my holiday and sick leave. It’s been a rough couple of months. I just want to get back on track.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said drink driving laws applied anywhere, not just on public roads.

“Normally a reading of .114 would be a $1000 fine and six months’ disqualification at least,” he said.

“But it was on private property and you have a good record in recent years. I will keep to the minimum of a three-month disqualification period.”

Magistrate Muirhead also fined Geissmann $300, with a conviction recorded, and issued him with a restricted licence to drive only for work purposes in his job as a site fitter.

disqualification drink driving charge fine proserpine magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday business transforms towels into treasures

        premium_icon Whitsunday business transforms towels into treasures

        News A team of laundry experts have put their skills to use to help protect the community from the coronavirus.

        Fresh food delivered to Bowen doorsteps

        premium_icon Fresh food delivered to Bowen doorsteps

        News Bowen residents will now be able to take advantage of fresh food delivery services...

        ELECTION: Still too close to call as counting continues

        premium_icon ELECTION: Still too close to call as counting continues

        News In one division, less than 150 votes separates the two frontrunners.

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what...

        • 6th Apr 2020 3:15 PM