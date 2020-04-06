Drunk man crashes motorcycle on Australia Day, cops fine

CRASHING a motorcycle while drunk on Australia Day has landed a Cannonvale man with a fine.

On Monday, Proserpine Magistrates Court was told how Aaron Karl Geissmann, 32, drove his motorcycle on his parents-in-law’s property after drinking beers and spirits.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to an accident on a property in Cannon Valley, at about 5.45pm, on January 26.

“They saw an ambulance with the defendant inside and they saw a motorcycle. The defendant told police he was the rider,” Sgt Myors said.

“He said he’d drunk six Toohey’s Extra Dry and 12 Wild Turkey cans. The reading was .114. He had injuries so he was taken to hospital.”

Geissmann, a diesel fitter, said he’d been doing a U-turn on the motorcycle and pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

“I was driving along the fence line and I did a U-turn and lost control,” Geissmann, who was self-represented, said.

“I paid a price – I had six weeks off work – I used all my holiday and sick leave. It’s been a rough couple of months. I just want to get back on track.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said drink driving laws applied anywhere, not just on public roads.

“Normally a reading of .114 would be a $1000 fine and six months’ disqualification at least,” he said.

“But it was on private property and you have a good record in recent years. I will keep to the minimum of a three-month disqualification period.”

Magistrate Muirhead also fined Geissmann $300, with a conviction recorded, and issued him with a restricted licence to drive only for work purposes in his job as a site fitter.