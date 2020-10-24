Drunk man took a swing at police during arrest

A man tried to punch police during arrest at Blacks Beach.

A man tried to punch police during arrest at Blacks Beach.

WHEN cops arrested Donald William Davis for his violent behaviour, he took a swing a one of the officers and yelled about social distancing outside a Blacks Beach home.

Police were called to the address about 7.50pm on April 10 this year in relation to another matter and found Davis drunk and highly agitated.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he was refusing to leave the property, telling officers “don’t step closer to me” and yelling at a witness “you’d want to f***ing hide behind the door too”.

Prosecutor Harry Coburn told the court when he ignored warnings about threatening police he said: “I’m not threatening … I’m telling you.”

Mr Coburn said as officers tried to usher Davis away he said “don’t f**ing grab me, don’t ever f***ing grab me”.

The court heard when he was arrested he “immediately recoiled, stiffened his arms attempting to pull away” before telling police “put them cuffs on me c*** I will f***ing punch you”.

Mr Coburn said as Davis was being restrained he tried to punch one of the officers.

“He narrowly missed the officer’s face,” Mr Coburn said.

Davis also yelled “about social distancing”.

The court heard the 36 year old was a father of two and had a history of violence.

Defence solicitor Chris Colwill said the alcohol played a substantial role in his client’s life.

“He tells me he has an alcohol problem which has never been addressed,” Mr Colwill said.

Mr Colwill said Davis’s mother died on Good Friday last year and on the anniversary this year he was drinking quite heavily.

“He has a limited recollection of what occurred on the night,” he said, adding it was an early plea of guilty to charges of assault police, obstruct police and being a public nuisance.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan told Davis jail was not a last resort but gave him an opportunity to complete a probation order because of his issues with alcohol.

He was placed on 18 months probation and convictions were recorded.