Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Drunk pregnant woman reported at watchouse

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 3:38 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

3.05PM: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a report of a pregnant woman suffering from severe intoxication.

The 29-year-old is at the Rockhampton Police Station Watch House and reportedly has a blood alcohol content of .338.

That level of BAC is regarded as very dangerous.

The list below shows warnings for various levels of BAC.

A BAC of up to .05 g% is likely to cause a feeling of wellbeing. Likely effects are being talkative, more relaxed and more confident.

A BAC of .05 - .08 g% is likely to make you at risk of impaired judgment and reduced inhibitions.

A BAC of .08 - .15 g% is likely to put you in a risky state. Likely effects include slurred speech, impaired balance and co-ordination, unstable emotions and possibly nausea and vomiting.

A BAC of .15 - .30 g% will put you at high risk with likely effects to be inadequate breathing, unable to walk without assistance, loss of bladder control and possibly loss of consciousness.

A BAC of over .30 g% is likely to put you in a coma or result in death.

drunk paramedics pregnant women watchhouse
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        premium_icon New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        News Arriving with only two suitcases of items to his name, this new Aussie has found his home down under

        Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        premium_icon Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        News Leader of the air force cadets is just one of the many roles of this Citizen of the...

        ‘Overwhelmed’: Collinsville Citizen of the Year honoured

        premium_icon ‘Overwhelmed’: Collinsville Citizen of the Year honoured

        Community A community minded local has been named Collinsville’s citizen of the year at an...

        Aus Day Awards 2020: Bowen, Collinsville winners revealed

        premium_icon Aus Day Awards 2020: Bowen, Collinsville winners revealed

        Community From all corners of the community, here is the full list of winners from the 2020...