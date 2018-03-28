Menu
Drunk T-bone crash

The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
Jessica Lamb
by

SHAUN Michael Youngman pleaded guilty to three charges on Monday after he caused a car accident while drunk and unlicensed.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the 35-year-old tyre worker had been unlicensed since 2008 when he was disqualified by court order and SPER suspension and had never re-applied for a licence.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard said Youngman got behind the wheel while blowing 0.137, and pulled out in front of a car on February 27 at 7.30pm in Jubilee Pocket causing a T-bone crash.

"He was compliant with police and appeared regretful,” she said.

Magistrate Simon Young slammed Youngman's behaviour: "You were unlicensed, drunk and caused an accident - this is exactly why these laws exist.”

Youngman lost his licence for 15 months and was fined $2000 for both charges, with convictions recorded.

Topics:  car crash drunk drive jubilee pocket proserpine magistrates court unlicenced whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

