Menu
Login
News

Drunk, upset teen put lives at risk over failing grade

Emma Kate Martin, 19, got behind the wheel almost five times the limit after getting a failing grade in her nursing course.
Emma Kate Martin, 19, got behind the wheel almost five times the limit after getting a failing grade in her nursing course. Contributed
Chloe Lyons
by

A STUDENT, driven to the bottle by a failing grade, was lucky not to cause a serious accident after she got behind the wheel almost five times the limit.

Earlier this month, Emma Kate Martin, 19, was on a nursing placement when she discovered she had failed a study unit.

Feeling "devastated", Martin drowned her sorrows in liquor, but not wanting to miss dinner with her brother on the Sunshine Coast, decided to drive anyway.

Police were called by several members of the public, who were fearing for the safety of themselves and other drivers because of Martin's erratic driving behaviour.

 

Emma Kate Martin, 19, got behind the wheel almost five times the limit after getting a failing grade in her nursing course.
Emma Kate Martin, 19, got behind the wheel almost five times the limit after getting a failing grade in her nursing course. Contributed

About 8.39pm officers found Martin swerving with her hazard lights on across two lanes of the Bruce Hwy, near Eumundi and when pulled over, she returned a blood alcohol reading of .226.

Martin today pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard Martin had been nabbed for speeding several times before, but had never been charged for drink driving.

Magistrate Ron Madsen said while Martin may have been upset, her reading made her "dangerous" to other road users.

Mr Madsen fined Martin $1300 and disqualified her from driving for 14 months.

Topics:  crime drink driving editors picks fine maroochydore magistrates court student

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WEG jumps into comp season

WEG jumps into comp season

THE Whitsunday Equestrian Group hosted the club's first competition for the year last weekend.

QUOTA lends a helping hand

EASTER SAIL: Sailability members and clients with QUOTA Whitsunday members Margaret Perkins and Barb Kinsey.

Sailability recieves a boost in time for Easter.

Ready to Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Explore Group all rounder Rhys Bradford at the New shop in Airlie Beach.

Get ready to Explore the reef; with a deeper understanding.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light

RESORT REBUILD: Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox, minister for state development, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick and the member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert in Airlie Beach discuss the benefits of a $583mill redevelopment of Lindeman Island announced yesterday.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light.

Local Partners