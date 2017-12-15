Drunk, very angry but asking for hug

AFTER swearing and spitting at security guards outside Mumma Africa's in Airlie Beach's safe night precinct, an Ipswich man swore at police officers when they refused to give him a hug.

Benjamin Miles Andrew Stanley, 21, pleaded guilty to a public nuisance charge in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday following the incident at 3am on November 26.

The court heard Stanley, who works as a roofer on Hamilton Island, was in an argument and spat at security guards when police asked to speak to him.

After officers refused to give Stanley a hug, he trailed police down the street as they went to break up a fight, hurled abuse and punched a passer-by.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Stanley was out for drinks with his employer and was intoxicated with limited memory of the night.

"He recalls someone in the crowd saying something to him, no recollection of what was said, but it aggravated him to the extent that the ensuing events occurred,” she said.

"He's incredibly remorseful for the incident.”

Magistrate Simon Young said an act of violence in a safe night precinct was exactly why the areas had been formed.

"I think you have a problem with alcohol - I don't think it's in the past, it's in the present,” he said.

Stanley was fined $1000, issued a six-month ban from the Airlie Beach safe night precinct and a conviction was recorded.