A well-built Mormon council worker stomped on a man and punched a Brisbane cabbie during a violent rampage with his brother caused by “too many tequila shots”.
Crime

Drunk violent Mormon stomped on man and punched cabbie

by PATRICK BILLINGS
7th Oct 2020 3:17 PM
A 'strong' Mormon council worker stomped on a man and punched a Brisbane cabbie because he'd had "too many tequila shots".

Brothers Carl and Michael Leifi were arrested after a wild night out in Brisbane CBD on July 19.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court today heard a taxi driver was travelling down Charlotte S when he saw Carl yelling at another cabbie.

Carl Tikeri Leifi (left), of Calamvale, and Michael Peterone Leifi, of Greenbank, pleaded guilty to offences arising out of a booze fuelled night. Picture: Facebook
The taxi driver stopped and told Carl to leave his colleague alone.

Police prosecutor Sgt Mark Hughes said Carl walked over and punched the driver in the face "with such force it knocked the turban off his head".

Carl's brother Michael then smashed the driver's window with an elbow.

Sgt Hughes said Carl punched the cabbie again.

"It would have been a rather frightening experience for the taxi driver," he said.

The brothers were also involved in an altercation and were seen stomping a man on the ground.

Carl was charged with assaulting the taxi driver and Michael with breaking his window.

Both were charged with public nuisance for kicking the man on the ground.

The brothers, who were self-represented, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Carl, a Brisbane City Council maintenance worker, said he was "remorseful" and his actions were out of character.

Asked why he'd become violent Carl said: "It was just too many tequila shots to be honest".

Magistrate Sheryl Cornack said alcohol was no excuse.

"It's not the alcohol, it's you," she said.

"So that must mean at the heart of it you have violent propensities.

"You are a very sturdily-built strong young man and you would be scary to other people."

Questioned why a Mormon would be drinking Carl said he didn't go to church but was religious.

Ms Cornack sentenced both men to 150 hours community service and banned them from licenced venues in the Brisbane safe night precinct for a year.

Convictions were not recorded.

