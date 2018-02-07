Drunken chase ends at lagoon and courthouse

ARRESTED: The Airlie Beach lagoon near where Christopher John Danalake was arrested.

ARRESTED: The Airlie Beach lagoon near where Christopher John Danalake was arrested. Peter Carruthers

FARTING in the direction of police officers while on the ground being arrested was the cherry on top of bad behaviour for a Cannonvale man.

Christopher John Danalake, 54, was out celebrating some good news about his ex-partner's cancer with his son and was so drunk he can not remember the details, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

The contractor pleaded guilty to three charges including assaulting a police officer after a drunken tirade which started when he tried to push past security at The Boat House in Airlie Beach.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said police patrolling the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct on November 11 last year were alerted to Danalake threatening security after he was told he could not enter the venue without ID.

"While talking to the security guard, police observed the defendant look at the police vehicle and quicken his pace.

Police yelled 'stop police, we need to talk to you' and the defendant then ran from police,” she said.

Police pursued Danalake into the Lagoon carpark and surrounding parkland where he used two hands to push a police officer away from himself.

After hurling abuse at officers, the threat of a taser brought Danalake to the ground where he was restrained.

"The defendant then elevated his bottom and was loudly flatulent in the direction of police,” Snr Const Beard said.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Danalake had had a significant amount to drink that night and had a very limited recollection of the incident after waking up in the watchhouse.

"He was very apologetic with police next morning,” Ms Smith told the court.

"He instructs he doesn't go into town regularly. In fact he said this was the first time in a few years.”

Ms Smith said Danalake was seeking counselling for his alcohol problems and was not drinking at the moment.

"This has been a big wake-up call for him.”

Magistrate Simon Young said the circumstances of the offence were "particularly distasteful”.

"For a mature man to behave in this fashion towards police involving sexist abuse is something that the courts need to come down hard upon,” he said.

"Whilst the assault of the police officer was at the lower end of the offending range of behaviour for such a charge it cannot be justified or accepted.”

Danalake was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and banned from licensed premises in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.