Annabelle Edwards, Camilla Hansen, Jessica Edwards, Ellie Hooper splash around at the Airlie Beach Lagoon. Laura Thomas
News

Dry conditions will continue as warm weather sets in

by Laura Thomas
9th Dec 2019 3:07 PM

SUMMER has well and truly arrived as above average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

On the coast, temperatures have been sitting just above average with Hamilton Island expected to see a high of 30C tomorrow, then rising to 31C on Wednesday and 32C on Thursday.  

Inland areas away from the coastal breeze are also experiencing a rising mercury.

Proserpine is forecast to reach a top of 34C tomorrow, followed by 35C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Below average rainfall in the region continues with Proserpine getting just 5mm of rainfall last week and shower activity happening well north of the Whitsundays, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meterologist Michael Knetp said dry conditions would "continue for the foreseeable future" with less than a 10 per cent chance of rainfall in the upcoming week.

These extended dry conditions bring with them very high fire danger across the region for the next three days.

