Dubbo pair rated outsiders in CC Final

Jockey Hugh Bowman riding D'Argento (middle) is seen in action in Race 6, the Sky Racing Rosehill Guineas, during the Longines Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AAP Image/Jeremy Ng) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
by RAY THOMAS

GOOD Host and Sea Lady secured starts in the Country Championships Final when they ran the quinella in the $150,000 Dubbo Qualifier (1400m) on Sunday.

In a deceptive finish, outsider Good Host ($26), trained by Justin Stanley, edged out Sea Lady ($4.40) by a narrow margin with Incision ($91), a stablemate of the winner, two lengths away third.

The Clint Ludholm-trained Joey's Destiny was sent out the $2.60 favourite and looked the winner at the top of the straight before wilting to run fourth, just ahead of stablemates Tuncoona and Sprezzaturra.

Good Host and Sea Lady have now qualified for the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Royal Randwick on day one of The Championships, April 7.

 

Ladbrokes prices assessors put Good Host in at $126 for the Final with Sea Lady rated at $61.

Goulburn heat winner Suncraze was listed as favourite at $4.60 for the big race.

With the completion of the seven regional heats, 14 runners have secured starts in the Country Championships Final.

There is one final opportunity for country-trained gallopers to earn a place in the field for the rich Randwick race in the $50,000 Wild Card at Muswellbrook next Sunday.

