Duck Bus Dan ready to enjoy an all-Aussie view

LEGALLY blind Whitsunday local Daniel Reddicliffe - or Duck Bus Dan, as he's more fondly known - will set off around Australia to raise money for charity.

At age 16 Mr Reddicliffe was diagnosed with a rare eye disease retinitis pegmentosa, the impact being a deterioration of vision until his sight is completely impaired.

Mr Reddicliffe lost his licence at the age of 23 due to the condition but was told his vision wouldn't totally disappear until his 40s.

"In the last six to 12 months there's been a big drop,” he said.

The unpredictable condition has pushed Mr Reddicliffe to sell his business so he can embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around Australia with his close friend Luke Mason, while raising funds for Retina Australia.

"They started training me to use a cane and I cried like a girl at a Justin Bieber concert,” he said.

"If I'm going to take on this epic journey I want to raise money along the way for research, to hopefully one day cure this disease.

"As soon as I can sell the Duck Bus business I'll be off, if it was to sell tomorrow we'd be gone within the month.”

The banter-packed duo plans to do this through blogging their epic journey around some of the most remote and breathtaking sights of Australia.

Mr Mason helped his mate purchase what Mr Reddicliffe described as "a 2010 Hilux, more stock standard than your grandmother's Toyota Camry”.

To ensure the chariot gets them around Australia they're calling for the help of businesses to sponsor them.

"Lightforce Australia has jumped on board and will kit the car out with lights,” Mr Reddicliffe said.

Since creating the Facebook page Duck Bus Dan's Last Sights, he said "people have jumped out of the woodwork to help”.

"The support I received after posting the video and starting the page has been more overwhelming than a Macca's cheeseburger when you're hungover,” he said.

Fraser Island is set to be the first destination the duo will conquer, with plans to see Cape York, the Kimberley, Perth and the centre of Australia.

Mr Reddicliffe's two children, Lachlan, 3, and Olivia, 2, are his inspiration to complete the journey and he plans to bring them along for some of the ride.

"I'll take them with me as much as I can, my ex-wife and I are good friends, she'll also tag along,” he said.

"We want to raise as much money as possible for the charity, the trip will take on a life of its own, the opportunities are endless, we're pretty funny blokes.

"We'll use YouTube, Snapchat, the Duck Bus Dan's Last Sights and Banter Boys pages to broadcast our content.”